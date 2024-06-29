Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Expands By 152.0%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €29.59 ($31.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.70. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €27.51 ($29.58) and a 52-week high of €35.17 ($37.81).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of €23.59 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

