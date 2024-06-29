Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Expands By 152.0%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €29.59 ($31.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.70. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €27.51 ($29.58) and a 52-week high of €35.17 ($37.81).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of €23.59 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Increases Dividend

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

