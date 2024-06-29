Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Expands By 1,700.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $18.08.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
