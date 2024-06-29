UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $26.55. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.
UPM-Kymmene Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UPM-Kymmene
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.