Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.65

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and traded as high as $14.93. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 845,925 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
