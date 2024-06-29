Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.65

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and traded as high as $14.93. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 845,925 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after buying an additional 304,335 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

