CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $379.35

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.35 ($4.81) and traded as low as GBX 347.50 ($4.41). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 347.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 5,855 shares.

CML Microsystems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,241.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 379.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

About CML Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.