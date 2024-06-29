PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.4658 per share. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

