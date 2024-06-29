Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of AABB opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Asia Broadband
