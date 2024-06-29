Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of AABB opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.