ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in June

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

Shares of ACSAF stock opened at C$44.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.79. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$31.93 and a 12-month high of C$45.44.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.