Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.00

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$111.00 and traded as high as C$112.73. Morguard shares last traded at C$111.17, with a volume of 1,106 shares changing hands.

Morguard Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$12.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of C$281.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 23.7076271 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.73%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

