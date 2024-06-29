Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
