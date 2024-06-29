ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,106,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 3,922,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,009.3 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $16.20 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.
About ABN AMRO Bank
