ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,106,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 3,922,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,009.3 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $16.20 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.