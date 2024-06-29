AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 752,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AIA Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

AIA Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.5789 dividend. This is a positive change from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

