Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.15

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.40. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 1,383,364 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $430.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 3.57.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 110,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

