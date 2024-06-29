Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.33). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.32), with a volume of 16,586 shares.
Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.60. The firm has a market cap of £63.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.
Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Company Profile
Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.
