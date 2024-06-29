Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.60

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and traded as high as $38.20. Viper Energy shares last traded at $37.53, with a volume of 6,464,582 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,808,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

