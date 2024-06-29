Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.30

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$150.30 and traded as high as C$157.93. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$157.76, with a volume of 76,577 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KXS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$196.56.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KXS

Kinaxis Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 219.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$150.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$151.97.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of C$160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total value of C$364,381.00. In related news, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total value of C$32,152.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. Also, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,452. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.