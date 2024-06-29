IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.76

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and traded as high as $27.59. IGM Financial shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 2,235 shares trading hands.

IGM Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4112 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.