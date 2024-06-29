ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.51

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and traded as high as $13.54. ROHM shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 71,852 shares trading hands.

ROHM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

