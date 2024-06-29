Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares.
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Street Asset Management
- About the Markup Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.