Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,967.91.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $1,482,391.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13.

On Monday, May 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $1,503,570.45.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $176.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.76 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

