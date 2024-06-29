Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD. TD Securities cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$76.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$64.82 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.