Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $6.88 Million Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 235,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 306,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 262,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $67,592,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup raised their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

