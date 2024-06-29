Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.14% of UGI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 652,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

