Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 744,474 Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 744,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.03% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Wedbush downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bloom Burton downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -0.69. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. Equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

