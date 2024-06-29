Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 39,811 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,811 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.39% of MillerKnoll worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $26.49 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

