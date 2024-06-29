Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,809 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in DMC Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 722.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $288.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.59.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $166.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

