Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 537,721 NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,238,000.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NB Bancorp news, COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $218,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $381,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NBBK opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on NBBK

About NB Bancorp

(Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.