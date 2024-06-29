Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 135,371 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after buying an additional 1,073,195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,441,000 after buying an additional 18,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $326,093,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $252,028,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

