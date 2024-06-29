Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 726.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.45. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.