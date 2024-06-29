Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

