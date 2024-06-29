Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of O stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

