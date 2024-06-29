Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

PANL stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

