PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCAR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

