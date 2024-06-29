BMO Capital Markets Increases Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$20.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 172.48% from the stock’s current price.

SKE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.67.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at C$7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.08.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). As a group, research analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

