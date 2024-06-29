Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after buying an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

