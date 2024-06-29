StockNews.com Upgrades PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to “Hold”

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWFL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerFleet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

PWFL opened at $4.57 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $490.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 17.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 145,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

