dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.72

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.72 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 91.70 ($1.16). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 126,375 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £283.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,312.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

