Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $3.83. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 43,121 shares trading hands.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

About Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Free Report ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

