Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $3.83. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 43,121 shares trading hands.
Sono-Tek Trading Down 4.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
