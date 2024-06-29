HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.47

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.47 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.56). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.58), with a volume of 2,424,454 shares trading hands.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.47.

HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Bane acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £25,215 ($31,986.55). 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

