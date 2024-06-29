Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.69

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.69 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 70,089 shares trading hands.

Trakm8 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 million, a PE ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.69.

Trakm8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.