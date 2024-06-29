Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $958.46

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 958.46 ($12.16) and traded as low as GBX 928.30 ($11.78). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 928.30 ($11.78), with a volume of 188,353 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFTU. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.22) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 963.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 958.46.

In related news, insider Eric Born purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £31,118.10 ($39,474.95). In related news, insider Eric Born purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £31,118.10 ($39,474.95). Also, insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.08), for a total value of £114,240 ($144,919.45). 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

