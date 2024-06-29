Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.39

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.39 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 98.15 ($1.25). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.27), with a volume of 122,732 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

