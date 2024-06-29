Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.88. Chimerix shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 267,453 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th.

Chimerix Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Chimerix by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chimerix by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $6,240,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

