Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.28

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $8.28. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 33,819 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
