Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.28

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $8.28. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 33,819 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 710,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

