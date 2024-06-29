First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.63

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.63 and traded as low as $26.11. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 1,209,857 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $233.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.69.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

