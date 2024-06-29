Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 46,227 shares changing hands.

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

