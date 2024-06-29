Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.17. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 163,785 shares.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.49 million for the quarter. Atico Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.013658 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

