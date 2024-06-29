Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $8.65. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 724,371 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on HDSN. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $400.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

