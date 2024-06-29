Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares trading hands.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £13.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Company Profile
Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.
