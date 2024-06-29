Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Expands By 52.9%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Bel Fuse worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $80.91 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $85.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

